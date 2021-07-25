Coronavirus: Out of 2,061 new cases 1,030 reported in Tbilisi

Georgia has reported 2,061 new cases of Covid-19 after conducting a total of 31,204 tests over the last 24 hours.

Out of the 2,061 new cases 1,030 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

Adjara - 299

Imereti - 190

Kakheti - 128

Kvemo Kartli - 120

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 89

Shida Kartli - 62

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 62

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 41

Guria - 35

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 5

Meanwhile, 1,654 individuals have recovered from Covid-19 and 23 infected patients have died.

As of now, Georgia has confirmed a total of 402,759 cases of the coronavirus since last February, including 373,088 recoveries and 5,688 deaths.

The number of active cases stands at 23,957; meanwhile, 5,069 infected individuals are going under treatment at hospitals, including 947 patients who are in critical conditions.