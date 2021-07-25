Coronavirus: Out of 2,061 new cases 1,030 reported in Tbilisi

  • The number of active cases of Covid-19 stands at 23,957 in Georgia. Photo: Nino Alavidze/Agenda.ge

Agenda.ge, 25 Jul 2021 - 12:25, Tbilisi,Georgia

Georgia has reported 2,061 new cases of Covid-19 after conducting a total of 31,204 tests over the last 24 hours. 

Out of the 2,061 new cases 1,030 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi. 

Other cases were reported in:

  • Adjara - 299
  • Imereti - 190
  • Kakheti - 128
  • Kvemo Kartli - 120
  • Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 89
  • Shida Kartli - 62
  • Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 62
  • Samtskhe-Javakheti - 41
  • Guria - 35
  • Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 5

Meanwhile, 1,654 individuals have recovered from Covid-19 and 23 infected patients have died. 

As of now, Georgia has confirmed a total of 402,759 cases of the coronavirus since last February, including 373,088 recoveries and 5,688 deaths.

The number of active cases stands at 23,957; meanwhile, 5,069 infected individuals are going under treatment at hospitals, including 947 patients who are in critical conditions. 

Back

tags cloud

Cinema President Giorgi Kvirikashvili Display National Bank Of Georgia Government Tbilisi Flood History Festival Exhibition Parliament Theatre Batumi Us China Tbilisi Sport Defence Nato Art Afghanistan South Ossetia Georgian Prime Minister Russia Georgia Elections Eu Music European Union Turkey Germany Giorgi Margvelashvili Film Georgian Wine Economy Association Agreement Irakli Garibashvili Wine United States Geostat Occupation Mikheil Saakashvili Prime Minister Visa Liberalisation Museum Abkhazia Tskhinvali Ukraine Azerbaijan Tourism